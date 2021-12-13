StockMarketWire.com - Wyloo Metals raised its offer for the Noront Resources after ending talks with BHP Lonsdale Investments to support the latter's acquisition of the Canadian nickel producer.
Wyloo Metals, which owned a 37.2% stake, tabled a bid of C$1.10 per share to Noront Resources for shares it didn't already own. That was well above BHP's C$0.75 per share offer.
BHP, which requires minimum acceptances of 50%, said it still had support from the board Noront Resources' board.
Noront Resources' shareholders would have until 7:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on 14 January, 2022 to accept the offer and tender their shares, BHP said.
