StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy group Simec Atlantis Energy said it had agreed to sell Scottish hydro subsidiary Green Highlands Renewables for £3 million.
Green Highlands Renewables had developed and commissioned over 50 hydro schemes across Scotland.
VH Auslandsbeteiligungen GmbH would acquire a 90% interest and former managing director Alex Reading a 10% interest.
'The sale of GHR will simplify the structure of SAE, enable management to focus on developing the tidal and power station conversion businesses, and bring in necessary additional funding to support continuing Group operations and the development of key projects,' the company said.
