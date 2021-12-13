StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm said that Laura Carr would be leaving her role as chief financial officer to take up a new opportunity outside of retail and the public markets.

It was currently intended that Carr would remain in the business until the beginning of June 2022 to ensure an orderly handover of her responsibilities.

'Since its first quarter trading update, announced on 14 October, the group has continued to see strong trading momentum and will update the market further in its second quarter trading update on 13 January 2022,' the company said.








