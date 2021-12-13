StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said it had reached financial close on the Flinders University Health and Medical Research Building in South Australia.
The company, which had committed to invest AUD17 million for 100% of the equity required for the project, would enter into a 25-year lease arrangement with the University with the facility reverting to the University at the expiry of the lease term.
International Public Partnerships was awarded the project as part of a consortium which included Amber Infrastructure and Tetris Capital.
With a total project cost of approximately AUD255 million, the Flinders University Health and Medical Research Building would co-locate research, clinical and technological platforms to 'further the University's longstanding contributions to the health, education and medical sectors,' the company said.
'The project is being developed in accordance with the University's sustainability guidelines and is targeting a minimum of 'gold' ratings for WELLv2 and LEED v4 certification and a 5 star rating for Green Star certification,' it added.
