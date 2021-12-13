StockMarketWire.com - Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, said it intended to commence its share buyback programme of up to £70 million. The buyback programme, which began Monday, would continue for a period up to and including the last trading day prior to the company's financial year end on 24 April 2022.
The aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under the programme would be no greater than £70 million, with a maximum purchased of 10 million ordinary shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
