StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation group Silverbullet Data said it has entered into a further significant agency contract with Spain's Equmedia XL.

Madrid-based Equmedia was one of the largest independent media and marketing agencies in Spain, managing about €200 million of media billings annually and servicing more than 150 clients.

The contact involved the rollout of Silverbullet 4D product.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com