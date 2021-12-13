StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation group Silverbullet Data said it has entered into a further significant agency contract with Spain's Equmedia XL.
Madrid-based Equmedia was one of the largest independent media and marketing agencies in Spain, managing about €200 million of media billings annually and servicing more than 150 clients.
The contact involved the rollout of Silverbullet 4D product.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
