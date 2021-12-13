StockMarketWire.com - Eve Sleep said it was on-course for a second consecutive year of revenue growth in-line with market expectations after the mattress company reported a strong Black Friday trading period and positive signs for Christmas.

Eve's UK e-commerce channel achieved sales order growth in the Black Friday month of 4% year-on-year and 64% when compared to the pre-covid 2019 comparative period.

The bedroom furniture category in particular posted 'strong' sales growth in November, up 14% year-on-year, and represented 7% of the overall sales mix during this period, the company said.

'Within mattresses, hybrid mattresses remain the outstanding performer, with eve's high performing original and premium hybrid mattresses taking over 70% of the mattress sales share,' it added.

The new sleep away range performed far ahead of management's expectations, with over £50,000 in sales during November as people prepared for their first Christmas guests in two years.


