Infection prevention products group Tristel said it still expected to report lower first-half revenue, though was trading in line with its expectations.

Revenue for the six months through December was expected to exceed £15 million, down from £16.8 million year-on-year.

The company noted that revenue last year included a one-off sale of £0.9 million to the NHS for Brexit-related inventory.

'As the half progressed, in all our geographical markets sales have picked-up well as hospitals have gradually returned to normal service levels for diagnostic procedures,' chief executive Paul Swinney said in AGM speech notes.

Cash after the full-year dividend sat above £8 million.

'Based on continued normalisation of hospital procedure numbers in the UK and elsewhere, which is clearly dependent on Covid-related updates, we are on track at this stage to be in line with market expectations for the year,' Swinney said.


