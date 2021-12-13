StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention products group Tristel said it still expected to report lower first-half revenue, though was trading in line with its expectations.
Revenue for the six months through December was expected to exceed £15 million, down from £16.8 million year-on-year.
The company noted that revenue last year included a one-off sale of £0.9 million to the NHS for Brexit-related inventory.
'As the half progressed, in all our geographical markets sales have picked-up well as hospitals have gradually returned to normal service levels for diagnostic procedures,' chief executive Paul Swinney said in AGM speech notes.
Cash after the full-year dividend sat above £8 million.
'Based on continued normalisation of hospital procedure numbers in the UK and elsewhere, which is clearly dependent on Covid-related updates, we are on track at this stage to be in line with market expectations for the year,' Swinney said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.