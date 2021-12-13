StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it had partnered with Sony's PlayStation to create a FIFA22 tournament, 'The Guild Academy Challenge'.
The event would take place on 13-to-15 December and was open for participation to all PlayStation 4 FIFA22 players across Europe through the PlayStation online gaming network.
' The winner of the tournament will be given the opportunity to meet Guild's professional players, receive professional online training sessions and win a PlayStation 5,' the company said.
'Players taking part in the tournament will also be able to compete to win exclusive prizes from Guild and PlayStation.'
