StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it had partnered with Sony's PlayStation to create a FIFA22 tournament, 'The Guild Academy Challenge'.

The event would take place on 13-to-15 December and was open for participation to all PlayStation 4 FIFA22 players across Europe through the PlayStation online gaming network.

' The winner of the tournament will be given the opportunity to meet Guild's professional players, receive professional online training sessions and win a PlayStation 5,' the company said.

'Players taking part in the tournament will also be able to compete to win exclusive prizes from Guild and PlayStation.'




