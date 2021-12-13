StockMarketWire.com - Data science and machine learning company Insig AI said it had signed a "software as a service" agreement with 4BIO Partners.
The contract commenced on 13 December 2021 and would run for an initial term of five years.
4BIO, a venture capital fund, targeted advanced disease therapies.
'Using Insig AI's proprietary machine learning classifiers, and its deep domain expertise, 4BIO will be able to quickly analyse up to 32 million medical publications that contain disease research to identify patterns and trends to inform future investment decisions and venture creation,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.