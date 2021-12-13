StockMarketWire.com - Data science and machine learning company Insig AI said it had signed a "software as a service" agreement with 4BIO Partners.

The contract commenced on 13 December 2021 and would run for an initial term of five years.

4BIO, a venture capital fund, targeted advanced disease therapies.

'Using Insig AI's proprietary machine learning classifiers, and its deep domain expertise, 4BIO will be able to quickly analyse up to 32 million medical publications that contain disease research to identify patterns and trends to inform future investment decisions and venture creation,' the company said.






