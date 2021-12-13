StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor NetScientific said it had poured more funds into specialist finance provider Martlet Capital.
NetScientific said its corporate finance and venture capital subsidiary EMV Capital syndicated about £0.74 million of its investment into Martlet Capital to its investor network.
It also had invested a further around £0.73 million into Martlet Capital, which had been agreed to be syndicated to the investor network shortly.
'As a result of this investment, the total syndicated amount is £1.47 million, under carried interest arrangements, while the group's direct holding upon completion will have decreased from £1 million to £0.25 million,' Netscientific said.
