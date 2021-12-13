StockMarketWire.com - Metals developer Europa Metals said it said the results of an hydrogeological study on its wholly owned Toral lead, zinc and silver project, Castilla y Leon in Spain were in line with modelled projections.
The objective was to assess water conditions and drainage relating to the potential future development of the Toral project.
Results were in line with the hydrogeological conditions assumed within the company's existing planned development model for a potential underground lead, zinc and silver mine at Toral.
This study would support the company's decision to press ahead with the planned 2022 drilling campaign, which would commence in the New Year and involve both resource drilling and a series of shallow geotechnical drilling.
