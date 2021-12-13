StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry group Microsaic Systems said it had received a further order from DeepVerge for additional miniaturised mass spectrometry equipment and services.
The value of the order is about £262,000 and part of the order was being fulfilled pursuant to an existing framework services agreement with DeepVerge, as announced on 24 March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
