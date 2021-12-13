StockMarketWire.com - Consumer home-testing healthcare company MyHealthChecked upgraded its annual earnings guidance, citing resilient demand into the fourth quarter.

The company said it now expected its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December to exceed the higher end of current market forecasts.

Revenue, meanwhile, would be at the higher end of market expectations.

'Despite an anticipated quieter fourth quarter, given that travel volumes are traditionally lower over that period, high levels of demand for the recently reinstated PCR Day-2 test kits and associated laboratory services have resulted in further strong trading in Q4,' it said.

The company was not confident that the full-year revenues would be around £16 million with an adjusted EBITDA profit of at least £2.1 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £2.7 million.


