StockMarketWire.com - Services and software company 4Global said it had won a $500,000 contract with the Peruvian government to provide technical assistance to the government on a major contract in Peru to create 75 new schools.
Under terms of the deal, about $100,000 of the contract was expected to be delivered and recognised in the current financial year ending 31 March 2022 with the balance due next year.
The company was appointed as one of a team of technical delivery partners known as the Koulu Consortium to work alongside the UK Government to assist the Peruvian government on a major contract in Peru to create 75 new schools.
As a member of the Koulu Consortium, the company would provide its Sport intelligence platform, data and know-how to 'assist in developing an active schools' framework to ensure the schools are as conducive to activity as possible and helping to activate the schools and connect with local communities,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
