StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D pharma said Live Biotherapeutic announced positive topline results from part A of phase 1/2 clinical trial of MRx-4DP0004, an orally-delivered single strain live biotherapeutic to treat asthma.
Part A met the primary endpoint and the safety profile of MRx-4DP0004 was comparable to placebo.
As well as achieving the primary endpoint, MRx-4DP0004 generated promising signals of clinical activity, which supported progression into part B of the study, the company said.
Part B is expected to enroll up to 90 patients, informed by the clinical signals identified in part A.
