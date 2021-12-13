StockMarketWire.com - Eqtec said it expected a loss after deferred financial close for the Billingham and Deeside projects until 2022.
The company said it currently forecasts an EBITDA loss - adjusted for one-off share based payments - in the range of €2.5 to €3.5 million, prior to closing additional projects that might fall into the current financial year.
Revenues for 2021 was expected to be in the range of €8 million to 10 million, up from €2.2 million last year.
'Both the Billingham project and the Deeside project are part of the portfolio currently under review by a range of large-scale infrastructure investors and owner-operators for potential funding, commercial operation or both,' the company said.
'The company anticipates these discussions will progress to exclusivity and due diligence in early 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.