The company said it currently forecasts an EBITDA loss - adjusted for one-off share based payments - in the range of €2.5 to €3.5 million, prior to closing additional projects that might fall into the current financial year.

Revenues for 2021 was expected to be in the range of €8 million to 10 million, up from €2.2 million last year.

'Both the Billingham project and the Deeside project are part of the portfolio currently under review by a range of large-scale infrastructure investors and owner-operators for potential funding, commercial operation or both,' the company said.

'The company anticipates these discussions will progress to exclusivity and due diligence in early 2022.'






