StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Rockhopper Exploration said chief financial officer Stewart MacDonald would stand down at the end of January to take up a senior leadership role with another company.
Financial controller William Perry would lead the company's finance function following MacDonald's departure, 'although it is not intended that he will join the board in the immediate future', it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
