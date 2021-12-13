StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices investor RUA Life Sciences delayed sales timing guidance after it agreed a longer regulatory approval process in the US.
The company had recently announced the submission by RUA Vascular to the US Food and Drug Administration of its premarket notification (510k) for a range of polymerically sealed vascular grafts.
It had subsequently agreed with the FDA to convert the 510k submission to a pre-submission process, allowing for the additional data required to facilitate the 510k approval.
'The regulatory pathway has been extended and, as a result, RUA no longer anticipates first commercial sales of grafts to be achieved during the first quarter of 2022,' it said.
'A further update on the agreed process with the FDA and the likely new timelines for approval of the 510k will be made in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
