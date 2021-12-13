StockMarketWire.com - Cross-border eCommerce technology group Samarkand said it had signed an agreement for the use of a product with Strawberrynet in Hong Kong.
Strawberrynet was one of the longest-running eCommerce firms in the world, with more than two decades in the beauty industry, Samarkand said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
