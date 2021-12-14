Interim Result
15/12/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
15/12/2021 In The Style Group PLC (ITS)
15/12/2021 Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG)
16/12/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
16/12/2021 (PROC)
20/12/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
Final Result
15/12/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
15/12/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
15/12/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)
15/12/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
15/12/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
16/12/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
16/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
16/12/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
16/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
17/12/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
AGM / EGM
15/12/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
15/12/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
15/12/2021 Asia Dragon Trust PLC (DGN)
15/12/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
15/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)
15/12/2021 Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG)
15/12/2021 ProPhotonix Limited (DI) (PPIX)
15/12/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
15/12/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
15/12/2021 SolGold PLC (SOLG)
15/12/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
15/12/2021 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)
16/12/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
16/12/2021 Netcall PLC (NET)
16/12/2021 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)
16/12/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
16/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
16/12/2021 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
16/12/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
16/12/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
16/12/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
16/12/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
17/12/2021 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
17/12/2021 (MACP)
17/12/2021 (THX)
17/12/2021 (CINH)
17/12/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
17/12/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
17/12/2021 Ep Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG)
17/12/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
20/12/2021 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
20/12/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)
20/12/2021 Cambium Global Timberland Ltd (TREE)
21/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
21/12/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
21/12/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
21/12/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
22/12/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
22/12/2021 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)
22/12/2021 Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd (DCI)
22/12/2021 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)
22/12/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
23/12/2021 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)
23/12/2021 Orosur Mining INC (OMI)
23/12/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
23/12/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
24/12/2021 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)
24/12/2021 Abingdon Health PLC (ABDX)
29/12/2021 Proton Motor Power Systems PLC (PPS)
29/12/2021 (WCAT)
29/12/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
29/12/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
29/12/2021 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
29/12/2021 Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP)
30/12/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
30/12/2021 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2021 Supply@ME Capital (SYME)
30/12/2021 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
31/12/2021 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2021 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
31/12/2021 Gulf Investment Fund Plc (GIF)
Trading Statement
16/12/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
16/12/2021 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
16/12/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
Ex-Dividend
16/12/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
16/12/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
16/12/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
16/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
16/12/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
16/12/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
16/12/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
16/12/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
16/12/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
16/12/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
16/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
16/12/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
16/12/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
16/12/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
16/12/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
16/12/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
16/12/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
17/12/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
17/12/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
17/12/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
17/12/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
17/12/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
17/12/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
17/12/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
17/12/2021 Asia Dragon Trust PLC (DGN)
17/12/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
17/12/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
17/12/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
17/12/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
17/12/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
17/12/2021 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)
17/12/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/12/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
20/12/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
20/12/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com