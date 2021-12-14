StockMarketWire.com -

CA

14/12/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales


CH

14/12/2021 07:30 PPI
14/12/2021 07:30 import price index


DE

14/12/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast winter report


EU

14/12/2021 10:00 industrial production


FR

14/12/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/12/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth


JP

14/12/2021 04:30 industrial production


UK

14/12/2021 07:00 labour market statistics


US

14/12/2021 13:30 PPI
14/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com