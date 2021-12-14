CA
15/12/2021 13:15 housing starts
15/12/2021 13:30 CPI
15/12/2021 17:00 BoC Governor Tiff Macklem speech to Empire Club of Canada
CN
15/12/2021 03:00 house price index
15/12/2021 03:30 industrial output
15/12/2021 03:30 retail sales
ES
15/12/2021 08:00 CPI
FR
15/12/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/12/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/12/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
15/12/2021 04:30 retail sales
UK
15/12/2021 07:00 PPI
15/12/2021 07:00 CPI
15/12/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
US
15/12/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
15/12/2021 13:30 retail sales
15/12/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/12/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
15/12/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
15/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
15/12/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
15/12/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com