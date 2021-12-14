StockMarketWire.com - Builders' merchant Travis Perkins said it had extended an initial £100 million share buy-back by a further £70 million.
The company also said it would update shareholders about capital returns at its annual results briefing on 1 March 2022.
It added that it remained committed to returning to shareholders the proceeds from the sale of its plumbing and heating business.
Travis Perkins said it had already bought back around £58 million worth of shares since the original buyback commenced on 1 October.
It would not continuing buying back shares worth up to £170 million, given the £70 million extension.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
