StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona noted that portfolio company and gene-therapy developer Freeline Therapeutics had decided to cut 25% of it workforce.
The announcement was part of a broader update from Freeline about its 2022 priorities.
'To streamline its operations, Freeline has proposed implementing an approximate 25% reduction in the size of its workforce,' Syncona said.
'As a result of these changes, the company expects that its cash runway will be extended by an additional quarter to the second quarter of 2023.'
Freeline was anticipating that data would be available across all of its programmes by mid-2022.
Freeline also had decided to discontinue further development of its pre-clinical work for FLT210 in hemophilia A, as it continued to prioritise its investments.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.