StockMarketWire.com - Tech investor Polar Capital Technology Trust posted a positive first-half performance, modestly below its benchmark.
The company's net asset value per share for the six months through August was 11.5%.
That compared to a 13.3% rise in the Dow Jones World Technology Index.
No interim dividend for the period was declared.
