StockMarketWire.com - Altice UK said it had increased its stake in the telecoms giant BT to 18% from 12.1%, but reiterated that it had no intention of making an offer for the company.
'Over recent months we have engaged constructively with the board and management of BT and look forward to continuing that dialogue,' said Patrick Drahi, owner of Altice UK. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
