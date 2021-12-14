StockMarketWire.com - Pest control group Rentokil Initial said it had agreed to acquire rival Terminix Global for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.
Terminix investors would get about 643.3 million in new Rentokil shares and about $1.3 billion in cash.
Rentokil said the offer represented a 47% premium to the closing price of Terminix stock on Tuesday.
The deal would result in Terminix's existing shareholders owning about 26% of the combined company.
'This is an exciting and transformational combination that will create the global leader in commercial, residential and termite pest control, and a leader in North America, the world's largest pest control market,' Terminix chairman Naren Gursahaney, said.
'It brings together about 56,000 colleagues, protecting people, enhancing lives in over 87 countries, and serving about 4.9 million customers.'
Rentokil said the combination was expected to create significant value, supported by increased scale, including in North America, and and an attractive financial profile.
'We believe the combination is a compelling opportunity for all stakeholders to participate in the value creation of the combined group,' Rentokil chairman Richard Solomons said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
