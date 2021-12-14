StockMarketWire.com - Power generation company Drax said its subsidiary Pinnacle Renewable Energy had agreed to acquire the pellet sales contract book of Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, adding 2.8Mt of orders for biomass supply to counterparties in Japan and Europe.
These contracts were for delivery between 2022 and the mid-2030s, of which 0.3Mt was for delivery in 2022.
The total incremental revenues over the contract period were around C$675 million.
'The deal complements the Group's existing supply contracts to Asian counterparties and European generators, increasing the group's long-term third-party sales book by 15%, to around 23Mt, with total revenues of over US$4.5 billion,' the company said.
