StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare facility investor Primary Health Properties said it had acquired the Parkside Medical Centre in Boston, Lincolnshire for £6.8 million.

The property was fully let to a GP practice and a pharmacy.

The company said the acquisition would increase portfolio to a total of 520 assets, of which 20 were in Ireland, with a contracted rent roll of over £139 million.


