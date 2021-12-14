StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare facility investor Primary Health Properties said it had acquired the Parkside Medical Centre in Boston, Lincolnshire for £6.8 million.
The property was fully let to a GP practice and a pharmacy.
The company said the acquisition would increase portfolio to a total of 520 assets, of which 20 were in Ireland, with a contracted rent roll of over £139 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
