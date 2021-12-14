StockMarketWire.com - Private equity group 3i announced that it had appointed financial controller Jasi Halai as chief operating officer staring in May 2022.
Ms Halai joined 3i in 2005 and held a variety of posts in the business, most recently as financial controller and operating officer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
