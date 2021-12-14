StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services Sureserve said it had appointed Sameet Vohra as interim chief financial officer.
Vohra had held senior finance roles at companies including Science Group, Ted Baker and Spectris.
'The group is continuing its search for a permanent CFO and will make a further announcement in due course,' Sureserve said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
