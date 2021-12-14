StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had won a contract from Wrightbus, a Northern Ireland-based producer of low- and zero- emission vehicles.
The contract was valued initially at about £0.8 million.
Synectics said the award was in addition to an initial order placed earlier this year, taking the overall commitment to Synectics this year to over £1.0 million.
Under the contract, Synectics would deliver a 'connected vehicle' solution based on the cloud-based software platform it has developed, with a software, support and service contract initially for three years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.