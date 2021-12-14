StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had won a contract from Wrightbus, a Northern Ireland-based producer of low- and zero- emission vehicles.

The contract was valued initially at about £0.8 million.

Synectics said the award was in addition to an initial order placed earlier this year, taking the overall commitment to Synectics this year to over £1.0 million.

Under the contract, Synectics would deliver a 'connected vehicle' solution based on the cloud-based software platform it has developed, with a software, support and service contract initially for three years.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com