StockMarketWire.com - Brake disc manufacturer Surface Transforms warned that its annual revenue would fall significantly short of market expectations following delays in the development of a production facility.
Revenue for the year through December was not expected to be below £3 million, the company said in a trading update. The shortfall, it added, was mainly due to delays in the final commissioning of an upscaled production capacity at Knowsley.
'Whilst this capacity programme progressed considerably during the year, a series of minor startup challenges has caused output delay, resulted in Q4 output missing target,' it said.
'By December, these issues have been narrowed down to an issue with one particularly complex furnace, which the Board believe will be fully resolved imminently.'
'Given December is a short month, the company is unlikely now to recover the sales gap in this financial year.'
Surface Transforms said it was important to note that the sales had not been lost and that the revenue gap was expected to be recovered progressively through the first and second quarter of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
