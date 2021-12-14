StockMarketWire.com - BMO Global Smaller Companies reported a rise net asset value in the first half of the year that topped that of its benchmark as the recovery in corporate profitability following the pandemic impact bolster its portfolio value.
For the six months through October, net asset value total return grew 5.6% to 183.4 pence that was ahead of the return of the company's benchmark - 30% Numis UK Smaller Companies excluding investment companies Index/70% MSCI World All Countries ex UK Small Cap Index - of 4.3%.
The interim dividend was increased by 3.6% to 0.57p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
