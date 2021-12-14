StockMarketWire.com - Property investor NewRiver REIT said Fitch Ratings had affirmed its investment-grade credit ratings.
Its long-term issuer default rating was affirmed 'BBB' with a stable outlook and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The senior unsecured rating applied to NewRiver's £300 million unsecured bond dated 2028.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
