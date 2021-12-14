StockMarketWire.com - Oil company SDX Energy said a drilling campaign in Morocco had been delayed due to operational issues and Covid-19 border restrictions.

A two-well campaign initially expected to finish at the end of December was not now expected to complete in the middle of the 2022 first quarter.

Operational issues had affecting the drilling of the KSR-19 well, the company said.

The border restrictions, meanwhile, were impacting the mobilisation of equipment and personnel into Morocco.


