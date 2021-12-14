StockMarketWire.com - Fuel, food and feed distributor NWF said it expected to report first-half results 'significantly ahead' year-on-year.
The company also announced that chairman Philip Acton would stand down at its 2022 annual general meeting in September.
NSW said the strong first half performance provided a solid platform for the business entering the seasonally important third quarter.
'Consequently the board remains confident of delivering its full-year expectations,' it added.
Acton would be succeeded by current senior independent director David Downie.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
