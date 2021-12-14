StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks group Nichols said it planned to conduct a share buyback.
The company said it intended to repurchase up to 453,486 shares, representing up to about 1.2% of its issued share capital.
Repurchases may be made up to and including 23 August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
