StockMarketWire.com - Clothing company Joules reported that first-half revenue grew by more than a third as the reopening of the stores and ongoing e-commerce strength boosted growth.
For the year six months ended 28 November, revenue increased 35% to £128 million year-on-year and 15% from pre-pandemic levels.
Joules' stores delivered a strong revenue performance, up 80% against the prior year.
Store revenue was just 3% behind the comparable pre-pandemic period two years ago despite lower high-street footfall.
E-commerce grew 14% year-on-year and 54% on a two-year basis.
The Group anticipated providing its interim results on Tuesday 1st February 2022.
'Joules has achieved good revenue growth against the prior two comparative periods reflecting the strength of the group's flexible model and despite a challenging external trading environment,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
