StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics said it had won a five year subscription contract with an unnamed top five global life sciences company, to deliver customised data insights through its DXRX platform.
The total contract value was in excess of $1 million spread across five years and subject to milestones in year 1 and year 3.
The contract would see Diaceutics deliver real-world data and insights on the demand for biomarkers customised to the client's needs across a number of diseases.
'This information will help the customer to identify important biomarker adoption trends and gaps which can support the commercialisation of new and existing diagnostics,' the company said.
The data will be supplied from DXRX, a diagnostic commercialisation platform for precision medicine, which uses machine learning to integrate output of real-world, real time diagnostic testing data from a global network of laboratories, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
