StockMarketWire.com - Energy asset developer Getech said its subsidiary H2 Greenhad signed a binding agreement with SGN Commercial Services to develop a major green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility on SGN's former gas holder site in Inverness, Scotland.
Getech also agreed with SGN to progress three further UK sites to an advanced stage of evaluation and the parties were discussing the addition of several, recently identified sites to the joint review list.
The new green hydrogen hub to be developed in Inverness was expected to have capacity scale to 8 tonnes of hydrogen per day.
Ownership of the site to be transferred from SGN to an operating company owned by H2 Green and created to progress the Inverness development site.
SGN would now prepare Inverness site for development including removing the existing gas holder, which was planned to occur in Q2 2022.
Inverness was selected as the first asset to progress to development following the memorandum of understanding signed between SGN and H2 Green in January 2021 to explore the establishment of hydrogen supply hubs across England and Scotland.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
