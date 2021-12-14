StockMarketWire.com - Lifestyle brand Joules tumbled 26% to 144p in early trading on Tuesday after it warned on profits for both the first half and the full year, as supply-chain challenges overshadow a recovery in sales.
Joules was now expecting first-half pre-tax profit before adjusted items of £2.0 million-to-£2.5 million, down from £3.7 million year-on-year, with a full-year figure of £9 million-to-£12 million.
Revenue for the six months to 28 November had risen 35% to £128 million year-on-year and 15% from pre-pandemic levels.
'The well-documented global supply chain issues have resulted in some higher costs and stock delays during the period,' Joules said.
'In addition, labour shortages in our third-party operated distribution centre have resulted in extended product delivery times to online customers, stores and wholesale partners.'
‘These factors were particularly acute in November, including the Black Friday period, which alongside weaker year-on-year online traffic contributed to performance during this month being below expectations.'
