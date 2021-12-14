StockMarketWire.com - Aeorema Communications said it continued to record first-half revenue amid 'unprecedented' demand for its virtual online conferences and events offering.
The outlook for H1 2022 remained 'very strong and revenues are now expected to be greater than any other period on record, being no less than £4.5 million, with a profitable H1 for the first time in many years,' the company said.
'With revenues typically weighted towards the second half of the financial year, the Company remains confident of continued growth in revenues for the full year ending 30 June 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
