StockMarketWire.com - Language services group RWS hiked its annual dividend after its adjusted annual profit rose by about a two thirds.
Pre-tax profit for the year through September fell 6% to £55.0 million, though underlying profit, which excludes one-off times such as acquisition costs, jumped to 66% to £116.4 million.
Revenue rose 95% to £694.5 million and RWS declared a full-year dividend of 10.50p per share, up 17% year-on-year.
RWS said it was trading in line with its expectations for the full year, driven by continued organic revenue growth at constant currency and operating margin expansion.
'The group has delivered a strong set of results against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic and integrating SDL,' chief executive Ian El-Mokadem said.
'I am proud of the manner in which our world-wide team have continued to provide our products and services to the high-quality standards expected by our broad range of world leading clients.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
