StockMarketWire.com - Technology investor Vela Technologies welcomed news that a clinical trial had been completed for a therapy that could treat diabetic patients suffering from Covid-19.
A clinical study report for the trial had been wrapped up by St George Street Capital, which was undertaking commercial discussions with potential licensees and partners.
'The board of Vela is delighted to be informed of this significant development in what is the company's most material investment,' Vela director James Normand said.
'We note that SGSC is now moving forward with the proposed commercialisation of the AZ1656 drug and we look forward to positive news on this process in the near future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.