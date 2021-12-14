StockMarketWire.com - Ediston Property Investment Company said it had sold its office buildings in Edinburgh and Newcastle for a headline price of £31,435,000.

The headline price was 3.4% below the 30 September 2021 valuation for these properties, but was above book cost.

Once deductions for topped up rents and rent-free periods are factored in, the net receipt to the company was £30,496,770.

'These sales are in line with the company's revised strategy, announced in quarter three, to sell its office portfolio and to reinvest the proceeds in retail warehouses, a sector in which the Investment Manager has considerable experience as an investor, developer and asset manager,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com