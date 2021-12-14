StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Omega Diagnostics said technology partner Mologic had found that a lateral flow test performed with the same high accuracy on the Omicron variant as it does with existing known variants.
'This is the same test that is manufactured and sold for professional use by Omega as the Visitect COVID-19 antigen test,' the company confirmed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.