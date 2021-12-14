StockMarketWire.com - Lithium development group Bradda Head Lithium said it had commenced exploration drilling at its Wikieup project in Arizona.

The programme was for 28 holes of 3,000 meter depth, roughly 3 times the size of the recent Burro Creek East drill programme.

The results from this programme at Wikieup would 'likely form a maiden resource in Q2 2022,' the company said.

Bradda Head recently completed a 10-hole diamond drill programme at its Burro Creek East project in Arizona, where an updated resource was slated for Q1 2022, it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com