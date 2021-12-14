StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Tekcapital welcomed news that Innovative Eyewear, a subsidiary of its portfolio company Lucyd, had filed to conduct an initial public offering in the US.

Tekcapital currently owned 100% of Lucyd and about 80% of Innovative Eyewear.

The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed IPO had not yet been determined.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com