StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Tekcapital welcomed news that Innovative Eyewear, a subsidiary of its portfolio company Lucyd, had filed to conduct an initial public offering in the US.
Tekcapital currently owned 100% of Lucyd and about 80% of Innovative Eyewear.
The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed IPO had not yet been determined.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
